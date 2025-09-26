A needed calm weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the week and heading into the weekend with some really great expectations. Warm but comfortable and overall quiet!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Comfortable and calm conditions! For those Friday night football games, kickoffs will start with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. By end of game, temperatures could be in the upper 60s. Lows will continue to drop into the lower 60s and some upper 50s, thanks to a mostly clear sky.

SATURDAY: A great day to enjoy some Mississippi SEC football. Both of our teams are playing at home. There will be a mostly clear sky, with light passing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Lows will fall into the lower 60s/upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer afternoon highs, reaching back into the upper 80s. Overall, staying very nice and calm. Enjoy some outdoors for the end of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start the week warm, potentially dropping a little each day. We are keeping our eye on the Tropics to see what changes it could bring to our corner by the second half of the week. Could see a few extra clouds and a slight increase in potential for rain.