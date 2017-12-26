A Needed Gift

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas may be over, but area residents are still in a giving mood.

Leigh Mall was busy earlier today, December 26, but it wasn’t just gift cards and returns. Dozens turned out to give “the gift of life”.

The mall teamed up with United Blood Services to host a holiday blood drive.

The need is great this time of year, due to accidents and illnesses, and donations are often down, so UBS is going to the people.

Donors didn’t leave empty-handed. They received t-shirts,and they got a chance to enter a daily drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.