A new master plan has been put in place for Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) President and CEO of the Mississippi State University Foundation John Rush, is looking over the plans for a big change to the Starkville/MSU landscape, hoping that it will make a difference.

“It is something that we are very excited about,” said Rush. “Quite honestly, this is something we began ten or more years ago as we began looking at land adjacent to our campus, and we thought about what was the best possible use for those?”

The Crossroads District will feature a 122-room Marriott hotel, with plans for additional dining and shopping. Rush said, This is all to attract more people to Starkville.

“We felt like doing this development right where it is.” “Will allow visitors of our community to go, ‘Oh my gosh, there is so much more in Starkville than I ever realized,’ and then they will stop and spend time here and encourage their friends to spend time in Starkville.”

Crossroads will be bordered by University Drive on the north, Colonel Muldrow on the west, Highway 12 on the east, and Russell on the south.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said, This will be a huge benefit to the city’s economy.

“We are very excited because it makes the region that much more vibrant, and that much more able to tailor to anybody’s interest,” said Spruill. “So, it really is a wonderful thing for Starkville to have this new venture coming to town.”

Phase one is Hotel Madelon.

Future phases include entertainment, cultural and historic landmarks, residential living, and more parking.

“It is going to be huge, and to your point, it will be great for the entire Golden Triangle,” said Rush. “This hotel is going to be a boom just from a tax standpoint, we are going to be able to produce more for our schools and communities, than what we are currently doing now just from this hotel. ”

Rush said, the hotel will be completed in the summer of 2027, and the rest of the project will be carried out in phases that could stretch over the next decade.

