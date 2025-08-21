A nice Summer weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nice Summer conditions will be sticking around through the weekend and into Monday. Cooler and drier air expected next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A calm and quiet night. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A great end to the week. Temperatures in the afternoon will still have that Summer warmth, just not as hot as the beginning of the week. Expecting highs in the lower 90s. Passing clouds throughout the day, with a possibility of isolated showers. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Summer heat holding strong. Weekend conditions should be great to get outdoors, just drink lots of water and lather on the sunscreen. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 90s. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.