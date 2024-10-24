A night of fright in Lowndes County keeps Christmas bright

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Lowndes County, a night of fright is helping make Christmas bright.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there are over 200 foster kids in the county.

Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders said the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office partners with the Community Benefit Committee to support local foster children.

The haunted swamp raises money to give them a special Christmas.

“These children don’t have a forever home,” Sanders said. “So, we wanted to give them a huge party and let them shop. We also started this to support our local law enforcement, and people in the community that are in need.”

Sanders said the house takes about four weeks and around 60 volunteers to set up.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the haunted house also benefits the Trustee Inmate Work Program.

“We have a trustee program where we let them go out and help provide this kind of entertainment for our community,” Hawkins said. “They are building the props and building the haunted house and they get some job skills. They’re also learning how to give back to our community by doing this process. So, it’s a good program for everybody.”

“Also, our trustees that help build this, we will provide Christmas for their children,” Sanders said.

And the giving opportunities continue for area residents who want to help.

“Our plans are to make gift boxes and put them into local businesses,” Sanders said. “People can donate toys, or you can donate to a community benefit committee. We will use those toys and the money to go towards the Christmas drive for these kids…We want to be able to touch as many people as we can in Lowndes County. Maybe it’s financial, or just giving kids a reason to give back.”

Their goal is to raise around $20,000. The admission fee is $10.

The haunted house will be open on Oct. 26, 29, 30, and 31.

This is the 11th year the community benefit committee has put on the haunted house fundraiser.

