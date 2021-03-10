A Noxubee Co. man is accused of scamming people in Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is accused of scamming people in west Alabama.

Investigators say Edgar Barfield told victims that his family was killed in a car accident and he needs money to pay the funeral home.

Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred says deputies got wind of the scam and started searching for Barfield.

He was found shortly after allegedly swindling a couple out of more than one hundred dollars.

Allred says Barfield just got out of prison in Mississippi and has been arrested for a similar crime in Lamar County.

It’s unclear how many victims there are but if you believe you have been victimized call local law enforcement.

Barfield is charged with theft by deception and two drug charges.

Allred says always be careful giving money to anyone going door to door.

He says deputies are always willing to come out and verify someone’s story and get them help.