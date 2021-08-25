A Noxubee County native is running for State Senate

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County native is running for the chance to represent his home and the surrounding area in the State Senate.

Attorney Rod Hickman laid out his campaign to a hometown crowd in Macon today.

Hickman is running in the November 2nd special election to fill the District 32 State Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of longtime Senator Sampson Jackson.

The Shuqualak native’s *Taking 32 to Number 1* platform includes reforms in Healthcare, Public Education, and the Criminal Justice System, and increased investment in the infrastructure of the present and the future.

“Infrastructure is no longer just roads and bridges. A big topic of infrastructure now is going to be getting reliable broadband and access to the internet in our homes. At this point, it’s about as important as running water and lights is having internet,” Rod Hickman State Senate Candidate

Hickman serves as Noxubee County’s County Prosecutor.

District 32 covers Noxubee, Winston, Kemper, and Lauderdale Counties.