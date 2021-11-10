A popular Disney movie is coming to life in North Mississippi

New Albany Middle School students present 'Frozen Jr.'

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Disney movie comes to life in North Mississippi.

It has taken four weeks and a lot of hard work, but the auditorium of New Albany High School has been transformed into the kingdom of Arendelle.

Matthew Darling is choir director and theatre director at the School. He is also directing this production of “Frozen Jr.” He says the audience is in for a treat.

“A lot of fun, talent, and a lot of wonderful storytelling being done by these middle school students up here,” Darling said.

“Frozen Jr” follows the familiar storyline of the blockbuster movie, “Frozen,” with the songs everybody knows.

And some songs that were written just for the musical.

There’s also a lot of dancing. Alli Hodges, an assistant teacher at the elementary school choreographed all the dance numbers in “Frozen Jr.”

She says there were some challenges.

“Dance wise, they’re animated in the movie, they can do more fluid-like movements. Whatever they need to do, but for me, I had to choreograph with the kids I have. And I’m very thankful we have very talented and well rounded kids I was able to work around,” Hodges said.

For the ladies who play the two main characters, sisters Elsa and Anna, the entire process of auditioning, and rehearsing, up to four times a week, has been a learning experience.

“I mean, it’s just so exciting to be able to come and play on the stage and when I went into the auditions I knew I wanted to be Elsa, but I was just excited to even be able to get a part in the play,” said Ainsley Coleman, who plays Elsa.

“I have learned so much, my directors have so much experience and I enjoy that, they push us so hard. It has just been coming together. It’s so great to see the story come together. It’s really neat,” said Nita Hardin, who plays Anna.

For years, New Albany High School students presented a musical every year. This is the first year middle school students are taking the stage, and they’re hoping for a big turnout as they make “Frozen Jr” come to life.

You can see “Frozen Jr’ Thursday and Saturday at 7 pm…and on Sunday at 2 pm. For information on how to get tickets, go to namiddleschool.com