A quick reminder for 2025 Special Primary Election Day

A Hinds County poll worker walks past ballot kiosks at this north Jackson, Miss., election precinct during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (Press Release) – Mississippi’s 2025 Special Primary Election Day on Tuesday, August 5, is less than one week away.

Polls for the Special Primary Election will open at 7:00 am and close at 7:00 pm. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

To check for races in your area, visit the My Election Day portal [ https://myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us/VoterOutreach/Pages/VOSearch.aspx ] to receive election information tailored to your specific address, including a sample ballot. As you type your address into the system, similar addresses should populate. Simply click on yours to get started. Mississippians are encouraged to educate themselves on all races prior to heading to the polls.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

