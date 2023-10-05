A quick trip to Fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The approaching front is beginning to bring some changes to our forecast. Heavy cloud coverage has already moved in. The rain chance increases tonight. Cooler temperatures are going to be on their way starting Friday evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy overcast coverage will be continuing through the rest of the night, with the approaching cold front. The chance for rain will also be continuing through the rest of the evening and into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight are not going to be cooling as much because of the clouds. Overnight lows tonight are back in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Still going to be a warm day, through temperatures are going to be a bit cooler. High temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be a continued chance for rain early Friday morning with plenty of heavy cloud coverage. Throughout the rest of the day, as the front pushes to the SE, cloud coverage will be clearing behind. The sky should become mostly clear by Friday evening. Cold air will be moving in behind the front too, dropping overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Cool air will be sticking around! High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to middle 70s. Sky will be clear, so there will be plenty of sun. Overnight lows become chilly, falling into the 40s.