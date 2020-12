Columbus Police Chief, Fred Shelton says the incident happened around 2p.m. on 18th and 7th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Columbus caused two people to be in the hospital.

Columbus Police Chief, Fred Shelton says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on 18th and 7th Avenue.

The two people were taken to the hospital and are both in stable condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting call the Columbus Police Department.