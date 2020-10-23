A sign of honor for West Point Police Officers

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of people in West Point is accepting $20 donations for the agency and in return, the donor gets a sign.

Businesses and private citizens are participating.

Officers plan to use the donations for extra equipment and a future event for the residents.

The department is thankful to see so many supporting the men and women that protect and serve.

“Here in West Point, we’ve always been really close to our community. Anything that goes on, if something happens in the community, they contact us and we go out there and do what we need to do,” said Assistant Chief Kennedy Meaders of the West Point Police Department. “But yes, in today’s times, when the police departments are looked on as something negative our community has really stepped up and shown us that they really care about us.”

You can make a donation and get a sign at the West Point Police Department.