PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A silver alert has been issued for a missing man out of Pontotoc County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the silver alert notification on behalf of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin Jeffery Jaggers, from Pontotoc County, was last seen on Saturday, May 10, around 11:00 am in the 3000 block of Jaggers Road in Pontotoc County.

He was walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, green pants, and rubber boots.

