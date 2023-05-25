Silver Alert in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an elderly woman from Fulton.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell Snow.

She was last seen Wednesday around 4 pm on Clay Tilden Road in Fulton.

She was driving a 2009 aluminum-colored Chevrolet HHR. The license plate number is ITB8663.

Snow is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information on Gaynell Snow contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.