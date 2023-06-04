A social media dispute ends with gunfire in Columbus

A group of individuals that knew each other were having a dispute on Facebook, and one of those people decided to solve the situation by using their weapon.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Shots were fired last night in Columbus due to a social media dispute.

June 2 at 6:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 500th block of Catalpa Street in East Columbus for gunfire.

After officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a resident in the area was struck twice during the shooting.

Shortly after, Baptist Memorial- Golden Triangle Hospital called police and said they received a gunshot victim who was shot in East Columbus.

Columbus police said a group of individuals who knew each other was having a dispute on Facebook, and one of those people decided to solve the situation by using their weapon.

The young man that was shot was not involved in the dispute. The gunshot victim was driving in the area and was struck by a stray bullet in the buttocks.