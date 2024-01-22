A soggy several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ready for the flip in our forecast? Last week, there were several days of winter weather conditions. This week, above average temperatures and multiple days of seeing a rain chance. Just switching out some of our options in the closet.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few light showers may be possible late this evening, mostly after midnight. Temperatures will be the warmest they have been in a while, only falling into the middle 40s! Heavy cloud coverage will be maintaining through the night.

TUESDAY: Showers are possible, but it will not be soaking. Many showers will fall during the morning and mostly in our northern and western counties. An overcast sky will continue into the week. High temperatures will reach into the lower 60s, and low temperatures will drop only into the middle to upper 50s.

WED/THURS: Our most active days. Several rounds of locally heavy rain will be expected. Some thunderstorms are possible along the way. A severe weather threat is very limited. Highs both days will be in the upper 60s with unseasonably high moisture. Flooding will be a developing concern if bands of heavy rain develop. There is a good chance of succeeding 3″ of rain or more in this time frame, which is good news for ongoing drought!