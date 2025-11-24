A stand-off in George Co. ends with the suspect shot and killed

LUCEDA LE, Miss. (WCBI) – A stand-off situation in South Mississippi ends with the suspect being shot and killed.

On Sunday evening, November 23, a regional SWAT Team was attempting to serve a warrant at a home on BlackBerry Lane in Lucedale. That’s in George County.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home.

When the standoff ended, the suspect reportedly came to the door with what appeared to be a weapon.

Officers fired their weapons, killing the suspect.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and will present findings to the state Attorney General’s Office.

No officers were injured in the incident.

