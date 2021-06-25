OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville family has a new house to call their own.

Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to Casey McQuiller and her four children at a ceremony today.

This Habitat project was a little different than most. It wasn’t a ground-up build.

The house had been built for another Habitat family. When the owner moved, she deeded it back to Habitat, so they could get it ready for a new family.

“It’s awesome. It is something she has been waiting for for a long time. A lot of us don’t get to own a home at such a young age. She’s only 34, so we, like, we are truly blessed with so many helpers, and everybody who loved us. We are very blessed and very thankful,” said Brenda Mcquiller, the homeowner’s mother.

Casey McQuiller also received housewarming gifts and a Bible from Starkville Habitat.