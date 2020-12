STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is charged with sexual battery and burglary.

Oktibbeha County investigators say deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Harris Road on December 13th.

After investigating 28-year-old Arthur Gillespie was arrested.

Deputies say Gillespie and the alleged victim knew each other.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail on a 20 thousand dollar bond.