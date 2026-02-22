A Starkville Police Officer is in the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Around 1:40 Saturday afternoon, a Starkville Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic collision while helping with a funeral escort.

During the escort, the department motorcycle and another vehicle that was not part of the escort collided.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was taken by air to a medical facility in Jackson for treatment.

The officer is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and declined medical treatment.

The Starkville Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team will conduct a full reconstruction of the incident.

The collision is under investigation.

More details will be released when they become available.

