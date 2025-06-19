A supervisor and historian explains the history of Juneteenth

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) “It is a day to commemorate and celebrate the freeing of the slaves in all of the southern states.” Said Rufus Ward, Local Historian. “And actually, the commencement of the emancipation of the slaves everywhere in the United States.”

That’s how Local Historian Rufus Ward describes the Juneteenth Holiday.

“It is a good holiday,” said Ward. “But it really needs to be more of a celebration where we are recalling the importance of that.”

For Lowndes County District Five Supervisor Leroy Brooks, the federal holiday is not a day that should be taken lightly.

“Juneteenth evolved out of Texas from the slaves being set free,” said Leroy Brooks. “On June 19, and for many years, a lot of people did not know about this; they did not recognize the significance of it.”

See, Brooks understands the sacrifices that thousands of African Americans made throughout the 1800s, which is why he said this day means so much to him.

He also remembers some of the things he had to go through when he was growing up.

“I am almost 72 years old, and I grew up in a time where I experienced first-hand,” said Brooks. “I know about segregation and discrimination, and some of the downsides of being an African American in Mississippi.”

“I went to a segregated school system,” said Brooks.

“We would get books that had five to six names, and that means that they were getting passed down,” said Brooks. “I know the Supreme Court said Separate but equal, but the schools were separate but not equal.”

The City of Columbus also holds events like the 8th of May, festivals, and other events, to make sure the area’s African American culture and history are not forgotten.

Brooks said, it’s especially important for the younger generation.

“This younger generation needs to understand the dynamics for these holidays.” said Brooks. “People made great sacrifices, people died, and people endured a lot of personal humiliation, because they believed in equality and justice.”

This year makes 160 years since the end of the Civil War and the freeing of the slaves.

