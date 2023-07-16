A suspect in a stabbing incident in Columbus is on the run

Police are looking for 58-year-old Isiam Perkins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are looking for 58-year-old Isiam Perkins.

Investigators say Perkins and the victim were in an argument about yard work when the altercation turned physical.

Perkins reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife and ran from the scene.

The incident happened around 9:30 am July 15 on 23rd Avenue North.

Anyone who has information should call 911 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. Anyone can leave a tip on the P3 app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter