A suspect is behind bars in Houston after a weekend shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) Around 12:05 pm on Saturday, March 22, Chickasaw County 911 received a report of a man shot on Chestnut Street in Houston.

Houston Fire and Baptist Ambulance Service treated the male victim, who was then airlifted to a Tupelo Hospital.

No major organs were hit, and the prognosis looks suitable for the victim.

One suspect was arrested and identified as Zavion Williams.

Williams gave himself up to the Chickasaw Sheriff’s deputies at a residence close to Okolona.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, please call Houston Police Department

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.