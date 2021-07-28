A suspect wanted for murder has been arrested after hiding in a state park

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect wanted for murder this past weekend in Lee County has been arrested. He was found hiding out in the Tombigbee State Park area.

54-year-old Bradley Kevin King was arrested this morning after investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department got a tip that he could be in the state park.

King is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Randy Benson, who was found shot in a house Saturday night in the Richmond community.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says King was located near a cabin, during a search involving deputies, and agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, along with the US Marshals Service.

“They’re to be commended for the excellent job that they did, on helping us apprehend him, especially without incident, you got an individual who had nowhere to go, had access to a weapon and had already committed a violent act and killed someone, most of the time when you deal with someone like that there’s nothing to lose,” said Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson says a firearm, believed to be the murder weapon, was found near King’s hideout.

Also arrested was John Nathan Collier of Nettleton.

He is charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact.