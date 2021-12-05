A sweet potato giveaway helped feed the need in the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Feeding the need of the community; just one person at a time was the message for a group in Columbus that gave away sweet potatoes.

The 2,500 pounds of sweet potatoes came from Vardaman. Anyone that came by St James Methodist Church was given as many sweet potatoes as they wanted to help fill everyone up.

“I make sure that the people that come know that they can’t sell them because we’re trying to make a difference in the community. Giving to the community blesses my soul because you have some people especially the elderly and sick and shut in they can’t go out and get the food.. some of the churches are closed but the hurting and suffering is not closed the people need your help,” said coordinator Eve Priester.

Priester said she plans to have more food drives in North Mississippi.