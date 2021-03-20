TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tennessee man is charged with fleeing from law enforcement.

20-year-old Brian Edward Adams is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and felony fleeing.

On March 15, the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an alleged kidnapping in Burnsville.

Sheriff John Daugherty says deputies and investigators spoke to a victim who showed visible signs of abuse to her head, face, and neck. They also learned she is the spouse of Adams and she couldn’t leave at that time.

While searching for Adams, Iuka Police spotted him and attempted to stop his vehicle.

Adams refused to stop, resulting in pursuit by several other law enforcement officers.

Adams allegedly struck a Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle causing damages. He then headed west on HWY 72 in the eastbound lane, later stopping in a ditch.

Tennessee Department of Corrections placed a hold on Adams for a parole violation.

Bond is set at $200,000 dollars.