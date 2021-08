MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-vehicle crash injures two people in Monroe County this morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 45 Alternate and Highway 382.

Two cars received heavy damage in the collision.

A 4-County Electric Power Association truck was also involved in the crash.

The two people injured were believed to have non-life-threatening injures.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.