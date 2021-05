CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tractor and bush hog were stolen in Clay County is found in central Alabama.

Now, 38-year-old Gary Wallace is charged with grand larceny.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the farming equipment was taken off of Yokohoma Boulevard on April 27th.

Wallace was arrested in Macon County, Alabama.

He extradited to Clay County to face the theft charge.

Wallace’s bond was set at 20,000 dollars.