A traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Tupelo led to a major drug bust.

On February 16, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics unit stopped a 2007 Nissan Altima for speeding on Highway 6.

39-year-old April Michelle Huddleston of Verona was the driver.

After a search of the vehicle, five ounces of suspected Meth, four ounces of Amphetamine, and hundreds of dollars in cash were found.

Huddleston was arrested and charged with trafficking.

A judge set her bond at $100,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.