OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Maben and Mathiston responded to a truck fire shortly after noon.

The driver of the truck was on Highway 82 near Lake Tuckaway, east of Mathiston.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A diesel leak on the road and high heat leading to ammunition going off inside the truck slowed the progress of the firefighters.

The driver was not injured.