A vehicle crash leaves Corinth high school student dead

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A car accident claimed the life of a Corinth High School student.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. on November 4, to County Road 408 near County Road 420.

Sheriff Caldwell said the teenager, Callie Pounders, was driving West bound when she ran off the road. Pounders then overcorrected trying to get back on the road and hit a tree.

Pounders was taken to the Magnolia Regional Health Center, where she died.

The Corinth School District released the loss on social media.

Part of the post sent out a heart felt message to the community and family saying, “In times like these, we must continue to come together and support each other as the Corinth Community. At this time, we are respecting the family’s privacy and their time to grieve. If there is something we can do to assist the family as a community, we will communicate that information to you”.

The school district will have counselors available to help students and staff starting through the remainder of the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X