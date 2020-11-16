A very quiet and nice fall week ahead

SUMMARY: We’re in for a very quiet weather pattern this workweek with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s and chilly morning lows in the 30s and 40s. The 70s will return with a few clouds this weekend.



TROPICAL UPDATE: While we are staying quiet with our weather here at home, Central America is about to deal with another monster hurricane. Hurricane Iota is now a Category 5 storm with winds at 160 mph as of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Iota is now the latest Atlantic calendar year Category 5 hurricane on record. Will be making landfall later today in areas still recovering from Eta just two weeks ago. There is no threat to the United States.

MONDAY: It’s a chilly start to our new workweek here with some patchy frost in some spots. We’ll have clear blue skies and lots of sunshine for our Monday. It will be cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light north to northwest winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another night ahead with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows in the 30s with a calm wind.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: We’re basically going to be hitting the repeat button with our weather for the rest of the workweek. Sunny and clear blue skies will continue. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s Tuesday & Wednesday nights then the 40s for Thursday & Friday nights.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Aside from a few clouds, most of the weekend will remain pretty dry and sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.