A ‘W’ for The W: Senate Bill 2715 fails to move forward

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women cleared another hurdle to keep its doors open as an independent university.

There were not enough votes to move Senate Bill 2715 forward in the legislature.

The proposal, which was a committee substitute, would have moved MUW’s operations and programs to Mississippi State.

It would have also renamed the school to “The W at Mississippi State University.”

The move also threatened to move the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science to the Starkville campus.

There are some legislative procedures that could revive the bill or have it attached to another bill before the session is over.

MUW is working on a statement.

