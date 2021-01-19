A wanted Montgomery Co. man wanted was arrested in Louisiana

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Montgomery County man wanted in a human trafficking case is arrested in Louisiana.

40-year-old Dustin Swopes of Kilmichael is facing exploitation of children and sexual battery charges in Montgomery County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says agents in its Special Victims Unit received a tip that a 15-year-old girl was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation.

That tip came in on December 27th. Swopes was arrested this past Friday in Monroe, Louisiana without incident.

He is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.