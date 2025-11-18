A Warmer Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another dry day before rain chances begin to increase. Highs will stick in the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the week!

TUESDAY: Above average temperatures continue. Highs are suppose to be in the mid 60s for this time of year but we will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. Passing clouds overhead today, but conditions overall should be dry! A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with passing clouds overhead.

WEDNESDAY: A warmer day with highs in the low to mid 80s! It does not feel like fall! Mostly dry conditions continue, but an isolated shower is possible in the early morning hours. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

END OF WEEK: Moisture will increase which will increase chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s to end the work week with the highest chances of rain on Friday. Grab the rain gear as we have not seen rain all of November!