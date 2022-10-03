A warmer week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Compared to last week, this week is going to be just a little bit warmer in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in throughout the week before another cold front cools us down this weekend.

MONDAY: It is going to be a pleasant day. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Clear and sunny sky conditions are expected with a 0% chance of rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are warmer too. It is going to be a mild night, with temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will continue warming up into the middle 80s by Thursday. The sky will become increasingly more cloudy throughout the week, but rain chances are staying lower.