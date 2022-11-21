A warmer week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are on the rise compared to over a week of below average temperatures. Rain chances will increase later this week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are going to fall into the middle 30s. Partly cloudy sky conditions are going to continue through the night.

TUESDAY: Temperatures are going to work there way up this week, hitting upper 50s on Tuesday. Sky conditions will stay partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain showers. Overnight low temperatures are going to be back in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: High temperatures will work their way into the middle 60s! A bit more mild compared to last week. Cloud coverage will be increasing through Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain chances will also increase to 60% by Thursday. Wednesday overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Thursday will have temperatures overnight into the middle 50s with the increased cloud coverage holding in the heat.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: On Friday, temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. Rain showers continue for the end of the week, but lighten into the weekend. Cloud coverage remains overcast for Friday and Saturday. The temperatures will jump right back into the low to middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temperatures drop from the middle 50s to the lower 40s by Sunday.