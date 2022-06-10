A warming trend arrives this weekend with record heat possible next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved across the region today, but we’ll dry out and warm up through the extended forecast.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Calm wind.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Calm wind.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-90s. Calm wind becoming southwest 3-5 mph in the afternoon

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will prevail over the next week or so and keep us rain-free through the extended forecast period. Daily high temperatures will max out in the upper-90s, with heat index values ranging from 98-105°.