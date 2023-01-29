A week of rain puts a damper on temperatures

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs remain below 60 as a period of gloomy, wet weather settles in. Overcast skies throughout the week keep the sun out but keep the heat in at night. Lows warm into the 40s and remain there throughout the week.

SUNDAY: Bands of showers and the occasional storm will start to roll through our area early Sunday, before smothering the rest of the viewing area by just after sunrise. Expect rain to continue throughout the day before clearing out early Monday. Highs touch the mid 50s while lows only drop into the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A somewhat dreary pattern will take hold next week, with chances for rain every day except for next Saturday. Minimal sunshine along with rainy conditions will keep highs in the 50s for the most-part, dropping into the upper 40s at times. The one benefit to our blanket of cloud cover is much of the daytime heat will be reflected back by the clouds at night, keeping lows generally higher in the mid to upper 40s.