CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man has been arrested and charged with two drug charges.

Marvin Carr was arrested for the possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Carr remains in the Clay County Detention Center with a bond of 6,192.75 dollars.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.