A woman is behind bars facing an aggravated DUI charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Hailey Cole is being Charged with Aggravated DUI in a fatal crash Involving a Motorcyclist.

On October 3, 39-year-old Hailey Cole was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence for a fatal traffic collision that happened on September 26th.

Around 10:30 that night, Columbus Police Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 69 South.

The preliminary investigation showed Hailey Cole was driving southbound when she collided with a motorcycle driven by Santonio Pierre Harris.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the investigation, Cole was taken into custody and charged in connection with the crash.

She has since been released from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

