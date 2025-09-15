A woman is behind bars in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) On September 3rd, Booneville patrol officers received a report about a stolen credit card being used at a business just off of North Second Street.

The report was turned over to the detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division.

The suspect was identified as 20 year old Destiny Lee Hendricks of Booneville.

Hendricks was charged with one felony count of credit card numbers use, with the intent to defraud more than $250.00.

The suspect’s bond was set at $5,000.00.

This case will be presented to the Prentiss County grand jury.

