A woman is charged with burglary and credit card fraud in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette County sheriff’s office make an arrest after residents reported their vehicles had been broken into.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received reports from two residences in the area of county road 369 regarding their vehicles being broken into. Deputies began gathering information and a suspect was identified after several transactions were made from stolen credit cards obtained from the auto burglaries.

28-year-old Anna Marie Hicks, of Water Valley, was arrested at her home and the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered that numerous amounts of mail were being stolen from mailboxes in the area. The mail was collected and turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspector. Hicks was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and formally charged with three counts of commercial burglary and two counts of credit card fraud. Hicks appeared before a Justice Court Judge and her bond was set at $30,000