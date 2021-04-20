A woman is dead after losing control of her SUV and drowning

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after losing control of her SUV and plunging into a pond in Monroe County.

The accident happened Monday afternoon just before 4 o’clock.[INSERT: GFX]

Coroner Alan Gurley says 81-year-old Dorothy Sue Warren lost control on Highway 25 – just south of Amory city limits, landing in a pond.

- Advertisement -

Amory Firefighters found her submerged. Warren was pronounced dead at the scene of freshwater drowning. She was wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.