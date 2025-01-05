A woman is facing charges for cyberstalking in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is facing charges for cyberstalking.
On December 30th, Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cyberstalking complaint in Harmontown.
After investigating, it was determined that 33- year old Jaterrika Gipson
allegedly sent threatening and harassing messages to the victim.
A warrant was issued for Gipson’s arrest and she was then taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
A justice court judge set her bond at $5,000.