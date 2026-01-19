A woman was arrested for selling drugs

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On January 15th, 37 year old Laura Eliane Ebert was arrested after an ongoing investigation into selling Narcotics in the Smithville community.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Smithville Police Department all investigated the case.

Ebert has been charged with 3 Counts of Sale of Controlled Substances by two different Agencies.

Ebert was also in a pre-trial diversion program on a prior charge at the time of the sells.

She has been released on a ten-thousand-dollar bond.

