A woman was sentenced to twenty years for multiple burglaries

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) A 50-year-old woman was sentenced to twenty years in prison for multiple burglaries.

Effie Dawn Thomas of Corinth pled guilty to two charges of burglary of a building and three charges of burglary of a vehicle in the Alcorn County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. sentenced Thomas to serve 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The 20-year sentence is in addition to an 8-year sentence she is currently serving.

After she is released, Thomas will be under 5 years of post-release supervision.

The charges stemmed from four separate cases.

Two of those cases were investigated by the Corinth Police Department, and the other two were investigated by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kyle Robbins and Assistant District Attorney Clay Cummings.

