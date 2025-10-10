A Wonderful Day To End The Workweek!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi(WCBI)-Seasonal conditions are expected to stay for the rest of this week, before temperatures rise back into the upper 80s next week.

TODAY: Clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be quite comfortable once again as highs will reach close to 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: A perfect fall night will take place as we will see mostly clear skies and lows cooling off into the low to mid 50s.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS: Although this cooler weather is a nice shift to experience, we can’t say the same for the lack of rainfall. The latest drought monitor has portions of Lowndes and Pickens counties in a (4/5)Extreme Level of drought.