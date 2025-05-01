A wreck on Highway 45 Alternate leaves one person dead

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a horrific crash in Clay County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

It happened on Highway 45 Alternate, about a mile south of West Point, early this afternoon.

All troopers have confirmed at this time is that there was at least one fatality.

That person’s name has not been released.

At one point, three medical helicopters were on scene.

We will update this story as more information is released.

