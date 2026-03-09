A writing to heal class was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) The Columbus Lowndes Public Library held a writing to heal class.

At this class, those who attended were able to express how they felt through writing.

The class focused on making sure people shared what they were feeling in their minds, bodies, and inner thoughts.

Community Engagement Coordinator of the Columbus Lowndes Public Library Melissa Duncan Thomas said, writing is a very powerful way to share ideas and listen to others.

“I think that a major part of Mental health is that a lot of times people are not getting heard.” said Duncan-Thomas. “You can think about the same thing over and over again, and a lot of times the tool that you use to get that out is to write it down. In a real physical way, it is taking those thoughts out of your brain and putting them somewhere else.”

The writing class is held on the first Saturday of every month.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.